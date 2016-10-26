Heacham art group helps hospice at first exhibition

A group of friends, who were keen to learn how to paint, have just held their first exhibition in aid of the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

The Friends Art Group hosted their first arts and crafts fair at the Old Friends Hall, Heacham at the weekend and also invited local craftspeople to join them.

FRIENDS ART GROUP CRAFT FAIR Norfolk Hospice volunteer, Val Smith, who helped raise money for the charity with her jewellery stall ANL-161025-135504001

The original group of artists ranged from total beginners to those with some painting experience.

But numbers increased in numbers several times over when local artist, David Oakland, offered to teach the original group how to paint in oils.

Founding member Stella Langley said: “We now have a waiting list.”

This success story led to the group deciding to hold their first exhibition featuring 19 artists and more than 80 works, three-quarters of which are in oils, and the remainder in acrylic, water colours and pencil, plus a display by a local photographer.

FRIENDS ART GROUP CRAFT FAIR A 'knitted' nativity scene was just one of the craft items on display ANL-161025-135438001

Crafts on display included jewellery, needlework and cookery.

One stall run by Tapping House volunteer, Val Smith, who makes jewellery items, raised money for the hospice. In an average year her work for the charity raises around £2,000.

Mrs Langley said: “I’m delighted it has been a success. We’ve had a constant stream of visitors.”

The group meets in the Old Friends Hall each Tuesday, between 10am and 12.30pm.