Heacham bridleway has become a ‘rat run’ says resident

A by-road which is being used as a shortcut while work continues on a Heacham housing development off the A149 has been branded as “extremely dangerous” by a resident.

Francis Marshall has slammed the poor state of Manor Road, close to where Redgate Hill and Hunstanton Road meet, which has become a rat-run by motorists trying to gain quick access to Heacham Manor Hotel.

Mr Marshall, 81, said: “We don’t even live down an adopted road, it’s just a bridleway but there are now more pot holes than there is a track and it is becoming extremely dangerous.

“The last few months have been hell. There are signs up saying ‘access for residents only’ but this is being ignored by all and sundry and, as a result, the track is being annihilated.

“It is a lovely place to live but the residents don’t deserve this. It’s only a matter of time before there is a bad accident or somebody gets seriously hurt.”

Mr Marshall, who has lived down Manor Road for 11 years, says he has tried contacting housing developers Hopkins Homes, who are building Butterfield Meadows, and Norfolk County Council.

“I’ve tried speaking to various people because it is getting ridiculous, but nobody seems to be responsible,” said Mr Marshall. “But someone will be responsible if somebody gets seriously hurt and I hope it doesn’t end up being me.”

Simon Bryan, development director of Hopkins Homes, said: “We apologise for the disruption caused by the temporary road closure on the A149.

“The road works are being completed by Norfolk County Council and they are responsible for putting in place the diversion route while the new roundabout is completed.

“Now it has been brought to our attention we will liaise with the local highways authority to see if further measures can be put in place to minimise disruption and we urge drivers to follow the diversion route that has been put in place.”

“Residents can report issues or ask questions about the Butterfield Meadows development by calling 0800 0352 874 or emailing community@ butterfieldmeadows.co.uk”

A Norfolk County Council spokesman, who said that no complaints had been received, added: “Since the start of the project signage has been in place identifying a diversion for the roadworks, whilst access only boards have been erected at either end of Manor Road to discourage drivers using it

“In addition, permanent wooden finger-posts are present at either end of Manor Road.”