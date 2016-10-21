Heacham councillors’ concern over school travel stance

County council chiefs have been accused of taking a “simplistic” approach to school transport issues after a family was denied free travel.

The issue was raised by parish councillors in Heacham this week after they were told that a family in the village had been refused transport to Smithdon High School in Hunstanton.

The meeting was told that the family, which was not identified, lived within the three mile limit within which pupils are felt able to walk or cycle to their school.

But Terry Parish said Norfolk County Council should take road conditions into account as well as distance, claiming other councils already adopt that approach.

He said: “The approach the county council is taking is overly simplistic. They can’t just look at map details.”