Heacham Guides complete coastal walk for charity

A Girl Guide pack have come to the end of their 50 mile coastal walk challenge to raise money for charity.

Heacham Guides, who completed the task over a number of legs, set off from Blakeney Quay on Saturday, May 27 and ended at Cromer Pier two days later to raise money for BEAT charity which supports people with eating disorders.

Heacham Guides Coastal Walk. Photo: SUBMITTED.

The group have completed stages of the walk, which they started in Heacham, since last autumn.

