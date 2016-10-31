Search

Heacham Guides keep track on their coastal walk

Stepping out are some of the Heacham Guides doing a section of the coastal walk from Thornham to Burnham Deepdale, also in picture, Sue Theunissen (Guide Leader) (centre), Sophie Miller (Guide Leader) (far right), Laura Benstead (young leader (2nd right) ANL-161025-134856009

A Girl Guide pack embarked on their third leg of the Coastal Path between Heacham and Cromer on Tuesday last week, by trekking from Thornham to Burnham Deepdale.

The Heacham Guides group, who have previously walked from Heacham to Hunstanton, and Hunstanton to Thornham, included eight youngsters and three leaders make their away across the terrain with maps in hand.

Guide leader Sophie Miller said the group will now start planning the next leg of their journey.

Pictured are: Heacham Guides with guide leader Sue Theunissen, centre, guide leader Sophie Miller, far right, and young leader Laura Benstead, second from right. MLNF16PM10212.