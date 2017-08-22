Heacham holiday park fundraiser boosts Macmillan cause

Managers of a Heacham holiday complex have raised £1,785 for the area’s branch of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The cash was raised during a raffle and afternoon tea held at the Palm Beach Holiday Park which was attended by guests including borough mayor Carol Bower.

Branch chairman Howard Moore is pictured above, left, presenting a certificate to park manager Geraldine Roseblade in recognition of what he described as their “sterling” efforts.

The group also raised a further £1,186.91 during a collection weekend at the Tesco store in Hunstanton earlier this month.

Anyone who can help with future collections is asked to email howard.j.moore@gmail.com for further details.