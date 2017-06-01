Heacham man scales new heights for King’s Lynn hospital

A Heacham man has thanked staff at the West Norfolk Breast Unit after raising nearly £3,000 by scaling Mount Kilimanjaro.

Dean Rawnsley, 57, has always wanted to climb the 5,895m mountain in Tanzania and his dream finally came true in February.

Mr Rawnsley was inspired to raise money for the unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after his wife, Marie, was treated for Breast Cancer. Marie is now in full remission.

Following a year of training, Dean arrived in Africa on February 16 for the seven-and-a-half-day climb and was joined by Trekking Penguin, which had been knitted by a friend of Marie.

Mr Rawnsley said: “It was a dream to go to Africa and climb Mount Kilimanjaro. “The trip was better than I expected. Physically it was hard but you draw down to find the strength but the whole experience was fantastic.

“The mountain, which is the main source of income for the people of Tanzania, is a fantastic place to go.

“I wanted to combine my dream of going to Mount Kilimanjaro with raising money for the Breast Unit, where the staff helped my wife.”

Dean had spent 12 months preparing for the challenge by climbing Ben Nevis twice along with a running and cycling programme.

He and Trekking Penguin started their journey up Mount Kilimanjaro with a jungle walk and would walk for up to seven hours a day.

Consultant breast care surgeon Amy Burger thanked Dean for his efforts to raise money for the unit.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful to Dean for this tremendous climb to raise money for the unit.

“This donation will be put to great use for the benefit of our patients.”

Pictured is Dean Rawnsley, centre, presenting a cheque for £2,933.54 to breast care surgeon Amy Burger, right, and specialist breast care nurse Marie Robins.