Heacham mourns loss of mum in fire

Villagers in Heacham have come together to mourn the loss of one of their most active campaigners who died in a fire at her home on Saturday evening.

More than 200 people gathered at St Mary’s Church in the village on Sunday to pay their respects to Tracey Swann, who had only recently successfully campaigned for the local fire station to stay open.

Rev Simon Wilson said: “There have been shockwaves across the village. We cancelled our planned service and opened the church up for people to come and process the news, to cry and to offer their condolences to the family.”

“She will be missed in so many different ways,” he added.

MP Sir Henry Bellingham said he was absolutely devastated to hear the news, and had got to know Tracey through her work on Heacham Parish Council.

“I would like to pay tribute to a true community stalwart who, through her selfless campaigning and work for the village, won the respect and friendship of so many people.

“Heacham really has lost a remarkable parishioner and my heartfelt sympathies go out to her family at this very difficult time.

“I would like to pay tribute to the retained fire crew from Heacham who were first on the scene on Saturday night,” he added.

The tragic loss has also been felt by those on social media, who have mourned the death of the mother-of-one.

“She was one of the rare people in this world who worked tirelessly for others and will be greatly missed by many – a lovely lady,” said one such tribute by Susan McKenzie.