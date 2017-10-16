Heacham residents urged to have their say on neighbourhood plan ideas

People living in a West Norfolk village are being given the chance to have their say on the future of their community this weekend.

Heacham is one of many towns and villages across the borough which are in the process of developling neighbourhood plans.

And a drop-in session is taking place at the village’s public hall this Saturday, October 21, between 10am and 4pm for residents to have their say.

A neighbourhood planning group has been set up to co-ordinate the process of developing the plan and its initial proposals will be on display at the session.

Project leader and parish councillor Tracy Raby said: “The group needs contributions from people of all ages who know what it’s like to live in Heacham now, in order to improve things for the future.

“Our residents know what is good and needs to be cared for, protected and maintained in Heacham, and they know what needs to change, so we are asking them to come and tell us.

“It is their chance to make a difference for the future.”

The neighbourhood plan aims to set out policies in relation to the development and use of land in the whole or any part of a particular neighbourhood area.

The plan is community-led and will help to guide development, regeneration and conservation.

As well as housing, the plan can include issues such as the needs of existing business community, encouraging new business, transport, leisure and improving community facilities.

Once the plan is drawn up, it will need to be examined by a planning inspector and approved by voters in a local referendum before it comes into force.

If that happens, it would sit along the borough’s local plan and would carry the same weight in the decision making process.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering for the planning group, or who would like further information about the plan, should email enquiries@heachamplan.co.uk.