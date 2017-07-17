Heacham school pupils step up to support fete fundraising

Occasional flurries of rain did not dampen either the enthusiasm of organisers or the many visitors to the Heacham Infant School’s summer fete on Saturday.

In fact competitors in one of the outdoor attractions, a snail-racing competition, welcomed the damp weather.

HEACHAM INFANT SCHOOL SUMMER FETE Fashion accessories were offered for sale by Lauren Caunt, left, and Neve Tuddenham

The fete was organised and run by a group of parents, teachers and friends of the school.

But headteacher Louise Jackson emphasised that was a great deal of input from pupils themselves.

That included the school’s Nature Club who were selling an extensive array of their own produce from flowers to vegetables.

Home-made lemonade maker, Olivia Murtagh, offered a refreshing drink and four pupils who had a stall selling a range of fashion accessories.

HEACHAM INFANT SCHOOL SUMMER FETE Lewis Horsepool is an interested spectator during the snail-racing event

Mrs Jackson said: “Because of the weather the event was largely moved indoors, but it didn’t dampen anyone’s enthusiasm.”

Outdoor attractions such as a Tea Cup ride, Hook the duck and the snail-racing were still enjoyed between the showers.

She wanted to especially thank those who had made the day possible including Rachael Sandle, Karen Frary, Louse Rudd, Vicky Proctor, Louise Prosser, Victoria English and Hollie Ashley.

She added: “The money we raise will be used to help the children with their numeracy and literacy.”