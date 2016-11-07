Heacham shop conversion bid backed

Plans to convert an old village shop and flat into two houses have been approved, despite parking concerns.

Opponents of the proposal for a site on High Street, Heacham, argued that vital street parking provision would be lost if the scheme was backed.

But West Norfolk Council’s planning committee approved the scheme at a meeting in Lynn today.

The application had been deferred from last month’s meeting because of uncertainty over parking arrangements.

County roads officials argued the scheme would improve the situation, because of the perceived reduction in traffic compared to shop use.

But ward representative Terry Parish said it would remove at least three on-street parking spaces which are used by current residents.

He said: “I’d ask the committee to recognise the local knowledge and refuse this application.”

But, though many committee members said they understood the issue, they accepted officers’ recommendation to approve the scheme.

The meeting was told it would be unreasonable to expect the developer to improve the situation itself.