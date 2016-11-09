Heacham-Wells gets ‘Good’ quality water rating

Beaches at Heacham and Hunstanton have been rated as “Good” in the latest league table issued by the Environment Agency (EA).

The grading is for water quality and covers the beaches at Heacham, Hunstanton, Old Hunstanton and Holkham/Wells.

In fact, the other 11 beaches is Norfolk, covering the rest of the county, were found to have superior water quality and given an “Excellent” rating.

Across the East of England this year, 95 per cent of the bathing waters achieved Good or Excellent’ with 65 per cent achieving ‘Excellent’ status.

Anglian Water said working with councils, the EA and other local groups including businesses, residents and interest groups was helping improve and protect the quality of the region’s bathing water’s.

Lucinda Gilfoyle, Anglian Water’s coastal strategy manager, said: ““Ultimately we want every single one of the bathing waters to be Excellent and to make sure our much-loved bathing waters and beaches remain open and a main attraction for decades to come.

“That’s why we were the first water company to employ a Coastal Protection Team who work locally to find the sources of pollution.”