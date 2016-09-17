Health chiefs urge patients to book flu jabs early

GP practices across West Norfolk are advising those eligible for a free jab to protect themselves by booking an appointment as summer draws to a close.

Flu clinics are set to take place across Norfolk from mid-September so now is the time to check your eligibility and get booked in for your free NHS vaccination.

People with serious health conditions, adults over 65, pregnant women, some carers and many healthy children, all qualify for a jab.

The flu jab for adults, and nasal spray for children, can be a lifesaver. It is safe and it cannot give you flu, because it does not contain live viruses.

Many practices also check patients aged over 65 for atrial fibrillation, looking for any signs that their heart may be starting to beat irregularly, another important way of looking after their patients’ health.

Also, don’t forget that if you’re aged 65 or over, you are eligible for the pneumococcal vaccine.

Your GP practice, health visitor or school nurse can offer more details, or there is further information available at http://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/pages/who-should-have-flu-vaccine.aspx