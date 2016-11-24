Breathe Easy group visits King’s Lynn employees

In order to support the health and well-being of Bespak employees, representatives from Breathe Easy, in Lynn, together with COPD nurses from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital were invited to visit their Bergen Way site.

Free advice and information was offered on shortness of breath/breathing difficulties, and the COPD nurses carried out lung function tests on the premises, which were very well subscribed.

A cheque was also presented by Hannah Jones, on behalf of the Bespak charity committee, for £1,500 to the group.

Breathe Easy, Lynn, hold their monthly meetings at Gaywood Church Rooms, Gayton Road, on the last Monday of the month.

The next one will take place on November 28.

Breathe Easy is the British Lung Foundation’s network of support groups, bringing together people affected by lung disease, their families, friends and carers.

For more information call the helpline on 03000 030 555 or email: helpline@blf.org.uk

Pictured above are Debbie Perry, Mel Grange, Breathe Easy chair Pam Mohr, Hannah Jones, and vice-chair Roger Smith.