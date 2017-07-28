Community rallies for Gaywood youngster Jac

Representatives from the number one branch of the GMB Union have handed over a cheque for £500 to support Jac Coffey and his family.

The Gaywood youngster, 4, has been undergoing radiotherapy treatment after two new tumours were found in his back earlier this year.

Jac was given just months to live, after being diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in March 2015.

But doctors at Addenbrooke’s Hospital removed the tumour– which they said was one of the biggest they had ever seen – after a 17-hour operation and two subsequent spinal cord tumours.

Pictured above are Kayleigh and Jac Coffey, collecting the cheque, from left: Linda Ox, Barry Tice, Les Thurlow, Dave Dennis.

Picture: mlnf17pm07132