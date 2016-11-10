Don’t put your loved one’s health at risk, warns King’s Lynn hospital

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is appealing to visitors not to put their loved one’s health at risk by visiting after experiencing symptoms of Norovirus.

As increasing levels of Norovirus have been seen in the community, the hospital is putting in place a number of measures to protect patients.

People who have experienced diarrhoea or sickness are asked to stay away from the hospital for 72 hours and all visitors are now asked to report to the nurse in charge of a department or service before seeing a patient.

Norovirus is a food-borne infection which can be easily combatted by simple measures such as hand washing.

Assistant director of nursing Val Newton said: “We have noticed an increased prevalence in the community and we are trying to do some restriction in visiting.

“If you have diarrhoea or vomiting, we are asking that you do not visit your relative. Any other visitor not affected is asked to report to the nurse-in-charge before going on to the ward.”

Dr Ian Hosein, the trust’s director of infection prevention and control, is also appealing for the public’s support in the fight against Norovirus.

He said: “We are asking for the public to help us contain this virus.

“This agent is principally food-borne in the community so care must be taken in food preparation and consumption.

“Hands must be washed before any food handling since this virus is not killed by alcohol hand rubs.

“I would urge outlets where food is prepared and served to heighten their awareness of safety.

“I would also ask the public not to visit the hospital if they have had any vomiting or diarrhoea in the previous 72 hours.”