Blackborough End marathon man promotes donor cause

A man from Blackborough End who has raised more than £16,000 for kidney research since 2002 is now turning his hand to promoting organ donation.

Stewart South has previously raised funds thanks to his marathon running, and now the 68-year-old will be supporting national Organ Donation Week next week.

Stewart said: “96 per cent of the population say they would accept an organ transplant if they needed one but only 30 per cent of the population are on the Organ Donor Register.

“Meanwhile, there are thousands of people on the waiting list for organ transplants such as heart, lung, kidney or liver. And they need their lives saving now.”

He will have a stand at Tesco at Hardwick Road on Monday, September 5 – the first day of national Organ Donation Week and he said he would be delighted to see as many people as possible showing an interest in registering as donors.

National Organ Donation Week aims to encourage more people to register as organ donors because there are currently 7,000 patients across the country who are on the waiting list for a transplant.

In 1999, Stewart donated a kidney to his son Joel and his other son Oliver received a kidney from an anonymous donor in 2002.

It has been since then that Stewart has raised tens of thousands for research via marathon running.

Sally Johnson, director of Organ Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Tranplant, said “We hope people across the UK will get behind the week and the opportunity it presents to focus people’s attention on organ donation.

“People waiting for transplants depend on people being willing to donate their organs and sadly on average three people die every day across the UK due to a shortage of donated organs.”

Stewart will have information and leaflets about how you can register as an organ donor on his stand in the foyer of Tesco – all provided by NHS Blood and Transplant.

Alternatively, go to www.organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0300 123 23 23 to find out more or register as a donor.