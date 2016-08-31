Nine per cent rise to trust over bank holiday weekend

Ambulance staff and volunteers have been thanked for their hard work during another busy bank holiday weekend.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received more than 9,100 emergency calls during the weekend - nine per cent more than the 2015 August bank holiday weekend.

The busiest day of the weekend was Saturday with 3,299 calls across the East.

The Trust received 2,776 calls on the Monday and community first responders attended almost 300 medical emergencies over the weekend.

Sandy Brown, director of nursing and clinical quality, said: “Whilst most people were enjoying a long weekend in the sun, our staff and volunteers were working hard to help patients across the East of England. I’d like to thank everyone for their efforts.”