Seven given medical attention after chemical incident in Great Massingham

Seven people were assessed at the scene of a suspected chemical incident in Norfolk last night.
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 8.13pm yesterday (Monday September 5) to Station Road, Great Massingham, where a property had been evacuated.
A rapid response vehicle, ambulance crew and ambulance officer attended the scene.
They assessed seven people who had headache and sore throat symptoms, believed to have been caused by a cleaning product.
However, they did not require transport and were given advice to call 999 if their symptoms worsened.
