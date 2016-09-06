Seven given medical attention after chemical incident in Great Massingham

Seven people were assessed at the scene of a suspected chemical incident in Norfolk last night.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 8.13pm yesterday (Monday September 5) to Station Road, Great Massingham, where a property had been evacuated.

A rapid response vehicle, ambulance crew and ambulance officer attended the scene.

They assessed seven people who had headache and sore throat symptoms, believed to have been caused by a cleaning product.

However, they did not require transport and were given advice to call 999 if their symptoms worsened.