King’s Lynn care home going for gold

Goodwins Hall hosted a launch party after being accepted to work towards their gold standards framework (GSF).

Four members of staff will attend six workshops over the next few months with the view to the home, which will hold smaller in-house workshops for other staff, receiving accreditation at the end of it.

GSF enables generalist frontline staff to provide a gold standard of care for people nearing the end-of-life. It improves the quality, co-ordination and organisation of care leading to better patient outcomes in line with their needs and preferences.

Pictured above at the framework launch, from left, are, Aysel Bayram, Kelly Lipscomb, Lucy Insley (lead GSF co-ordinator), Caroline Uycoco. mlnf16pm11091