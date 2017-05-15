King’s Lynn midwife’s head shave for terminally ill Jac

A midwife from a Lynn hospital is supporting the fundraising to help a terminally ill four-year-old boy make treasured memories with his family.

Shona Simpson is being sponsored to shave her head on June 16 to raise money for Jac Coffey and his family.

Jac, 4, was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in 2015, which was removed in a 17-hour operation at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.

Sadly his parents, Kayleigh and Jay, have been given the devastating news that the cancer has returned.

The youngster was due to return to Addenbrooke’s last week where he will undergo radiotherapy on the latest aggressive tumours to appear on his spine.

But one is near the nerves controlling his legs, bladder and bowels, meaning he may lose his mobility if it cannot be shrunk by treatment.

Scans have also shown what may be the first signs of further growths developing.

People across West Norfolk are rallying around to raise money so the family can enjoy time together with holidays, trips to the zoo, Pepper Pig Land and more.

Shona, who had shaved her head previously to raise money for Jac, has been touched by the story.

She said: “Jac’s family are raising money to take him on days out and holidays.

“I want to do something to help Jac and his family make happy memories together.”

Shona, who works at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, will be having her head shaved by hairdresser Mandy Brooks.

If you would like to support Shona’s head shave, visit: paypal.me/cshonasimpson or www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jaccoffey