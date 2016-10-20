Swaffham and Litcham home hospice carer takes retirement

A carer who has supported so many people with her kindness and unfailing care in Swaffham has retired.

Debbie Hanwell held down a 16-year career as the co-ordinator of Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice Support.

She has built the home hospice to what is today; a well-used and respected part of the community.

Following her retirement, Mrs Hanwell said: “I would like to express my appreciation and thanks for all the wonderful cards, messages and gifts I received on my retirement from the Home Hospice.

“I have been overwhelmed and humbled by all the lovely words and warm wishes during my recent ill health and on my early retirement.

“I have felt so privileged to be the co-ordinator of the Home Hospice and it has been quite a wrench to leave a job I loved. I have met so many special people during that time and I will take away some wonderful memories.”

Wendy Martin has taken over the reins at the home hospice.

Mrs Martin said: “I am very proud to take over from Debbie to continue to provide the care for those needing our support.

“Working alongside a committed team of staff and volunteers we will continue to keep this vital service delivering practical and emotional support to patients and their family, during difficult times, when serious illness touches their lives.”