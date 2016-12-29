Wool to wool gifts at King’s Lynn hospital thanks to Joyce

Youngsters were given a special treat on Christmas Day thanks to the busy knitting needles of a generous pensioner.

Joyce Warren, 84, of Norwich, donated carrier bags full of knitted dolls, snowman and elves to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to help sick and injured children. Staff at A&E were handing out the beautifully-knitted toys to children who were arriving at the department on Christmas Day.

Mrs Warren began knitting as a youngster when she made scarves for servicemen fighting in the Second World War.

She said: “I really hope the toys helped to brighten Christmas Day for the children. I have knitted all my life and I also make toys for Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.” Pictured above is Heidi Bunn with the soft toys.

Picture: SUPPLIED