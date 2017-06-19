Heat hits trains across East Anglia

Greater Anglia has had to cut and alter services across the region because of speed restrictions to cope with the heat.

It had cancelled almost 100 services by 9am this morning in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex and its website lists cancelled services throughout the day as temperatures are expected to approach 30C again.

A spokesman said: “Because of the alterations to services fewer trains will be able to run during peak periods.

“Passengers will only be able travel on another service if the train they have booked on has been cancelled.”

The company explained: “The reduced speeds prevent rails from buckling, as the lower speeds exert less pressure on the rail and they protect overhead lines, which can sag during high temperatures.”

Anyone travelling by train is advised to check the service online at www.journeycheck.com