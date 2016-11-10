Heating restored at All Saints Church in King’s Lynn

All Saints’ Church in Hillington Square, Lynn, has been without heating for nearly five winters. It had been so cold that the Sunday masses had gathered at Our Lady’s Catholic Church for some ecumenical warmth. But more than four years of fundraising and grants from three Anglo-Catholic charitable trusts and generous contributions from parishioners have raised £44,000.

So finally, last Saturday the heating had finally been installed and finished. Each heater is paired with a pew, so that the warmth rises gradually and so that it spreads evenly across the church. Fr Adrian Ling, rector of All Saints said: “I’m extremely pleased to have a warm church, and to be able to invite people to our services and events without the risk of them catching hypothermia.”

Mayor of Kings Lynn Councillor David Whitby pushing the button at inauguration of new �44,000 heating system at All Saints' Church, Hillington Square, ANL-160611-103706009

To commemorate the installation the mayor and mayoress, David and Linda Whitby came to ceremonially turn on the new heating system. He is pictured above, with everyone outside All Saints’.

