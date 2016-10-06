Hedgehog sanctuary in West Norfolk in urgent need of donations

A Grimston-based sanctuary for sick, injured or orphaned wild hedgehogs is in desperate need of donations after an increase in intake.

Angie Hubbard, who runs the rescue organisation Prickly Friends: A Helping Hand for Hedgehogs with her partner Chris Dale, is appealing for tins of food and towels to help look after the wild animals.

Appeal for Donations for Tins of Food and Towls for Prickly Friends hedgehog sanactuary Grimston. Pictured one of theHedgehogs in care. ANL-160510-194721009

“We are very busy with hedgehogs at the moment, it’s that time of year,” Miss Hubbard said.

The sanctuary would be grateful for tins of dog or cat food in jelly (not fish-based), or dry cat food, as the sanctuary currently has 15 hedgehogs in its care.

Miss Hubbard added that if anyone could offer towels, tea towels or puppy pads (60cm x 40 cm), then that would be of great help in their bid to nurture the animals.

“Each hedgehog costs around £5 a week just to feed, and on top of that we have medications, bedding, equipment, electricity and petrol, among other things, so we are always very grateful to all our supporters,” Miss Hubbard said.

The animal rescuer, who is also a keen singer, regularly visits residential homes to sing to the clients there to raise money for the Prickly Friends sanctuary, too.

Prickly Friends offer advice and can take in sick or orphaned hedgehogs into their care in the West Norfolk area.

Miss Hubbard has worked with wild hedgehogs for more than 20 years, and her partner Chris has also worked with animals for most of his life, so the pair work together to nurse hedgehogs back to health so they can be released back in to the wild.

In June, results from the RSPB’s citizen science survey suggested a decline in the population of the animals in the UK, with estimated numbers at fewer than one million.

If you can help this appeal, please contact Prickly Friends on 07880726552 or via email at anghogqueen@aol.com.