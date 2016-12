The Queen has arrived at Sandringham this afternoon to begin her Christmas holiday in West Norfolk.

The 90-year-old monarch had been due to travel by train to Lynn yesterday, but cancelled the plans because of illness.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Sandringham House by helicopter - The helicopter leaves the grounds. ANL-161222-154836009

Buckingham Palace later said that both she and the Duke of Edinburgh had “heavy colds.”

However, the couple have travelled to the estate by helicopter this afternoon.