Help fill Santa’s suitcase at King’s Lynn travel branch

A travel branch in Lynn has launched its annual Christmas toys appeal to spread some festive cheer to those in need in the region.

The Co-operative Travel on High Street is asking customers and members of the local community to support the campaign.

The branch is collecting sensory toys, good quality toys, books, games and puzzles for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Branch manager Emma Wenham said: “Christmas is a time of celebration for most of us and we’d like to help make it special for local children who are going through a difficult time.

“We’re asking our customers and friends to help us fill Santa’s suitcase with gift items for children at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

“It’s the sixth year that Central England Co-operative has organised this activity and we are hoping to put smiles on even more children’s faces this year.”

If you would like to donate a gift, please take it to the branch by 5pm on Thursday, December 15.

The appeal needs items for all age ranges, but unfortunately, for health and safety reasons, they cannot accept second-hand or cuddly toys.