Help for King’s Lynn hospital honours Howard

The memory of a popular East Winch man has been honoured with a donation to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Howard Ellison, who died from cancer in May worked as a mechanic in Lynn after moving to the area and won awards for keeping and breeding tropical fish.

He also enjoyed squash, bowling, computer games along with building remote controlled planes and spending time with his grandson Bradley, 11.

His wife Mary, daughter Leigh and son Anthony decided to donate the £1,476.75 which was raised during a collection at the funeral service to the hospital’s Macmillan Centre.

Mrs Ellison said: “It means an awful lot to make this donation and we wanted it to go somewhere which helps people. Howard was a very light-hearted man and always had a smile on his face. He was a family man and loved spending time with Bradley.

“We wish to thank everyone who supported the family after Howard’s death.”

Dr Ioannis Gounaris, right, is pictured receiving the cheque from the family.