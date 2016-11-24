Help King’s Lynn Foodbank this Christmas

Lynn Foodbank is calling on people from the town to make a real difference to people facing hunger this winter by volunteering for the UK’s biggest food drive.

Helpers are required for Tesco’s Neighbourhood Food Collection which runs from Thursday, December 1, until Saturday, December 3.

The Neighbourhood Food Collection, which is run in partnership with foodbank charity the Trussell Trust and food redistribution charity FareShare, is a well-timed opportunity for the foodbank to stock up in preparation for Christmas.

Lynn Foodbank manager Kat Taylor said: “It’s easy to make a difference.

“We will do all we can to provide emergency support so local families hit by something unavoidable, like illness, redundancy or a boiler breaking, don’t go hungry this Christmas.

“However, to make sure we’re fully stocked ahead of our busiest month of the year, we need support from the community.

“The more people there are volunteering with us, at the Neighbourhood Food Collection, the more food we can collect and the better prepared we will be to provide support to local people who would otherwise face hunger this Christmas.

“In previous collections we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of the local community in helping us to help residents – we’d love to have as much support again this December.”

Volunteers play a crucial role in the success of the collection by sparing just a couple of hours to encourage people to donate in store and thank them when they do.

People can make a big difference, ensuring that the Foodbank is able to offer everyone who is referred to them with a three-day supply.

Since the first collection in 2012, more than 38 million meals have been collected across the UK.

In 2015-16, 3,137 three-day emergency food supplies were provided by Lynn Foodbank to people in crisis.

Last Christmas, thanks to the generosity of Tesco customers, 9,597 meals were donated to the Foodbank as a result of the collection.

Lynn Foodbank is asking in particular for donations of UHT milk, squash, tinned fruit, tinned meat and cereals.

People interested in donating or volunteering should visit: www.kingslynn.foodbank.org or contact Maarten@kingslynn.foodbank.org