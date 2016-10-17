Help Norfolk Constabluary beat slavery

Suffolk and Norfolk Constabularies are supporting today’s Anti-Slavery Day.

It’s all part of an effort to raise awareness of modern slavery and to highlight the work done by government, police, charities, business and individuals to eliminate it in the UK.

Safer Neighbourhood teams and specialist officers across both counties continue to work with partner agencies who may come into contact with those who are vulnerable to exploitation.

These include victims who have been brought in from overseas and vulnerable people in the UK.

Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green said: “This heinous crime isn’t something that happens somewhere else to someone else.

“It’s targeting and affecting the vulnerable in our society, and it is the duty of us all to protect and safeguard victims.

“Key to this is working together to spot the signs, giving the authorities the best chance of bringing an end to the abuse and pursuing offenders to the fullest.

“As well as highlighting how the UK is already fighting modern slavery, today is an opportunity for us all to raise our own levels of awareness and ensure we can play our part.”

For more information on today’s day of action, please visit: http://www. antislaveryday.com/ or https://modernslavery.co.uk/