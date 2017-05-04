Help sought to make Swaffham pool dream happen

Officials leading the fight to build a new swimming pool in Swaffham have called for more volunteers to join the campaign.

The plea was delivered following the Swaffham Swimming Pool group’s annual general meeting at the Assembly Rooms last Monday.

Proposals for a heated outdoor pool were first outlined by the group in February, nearly two years after the decades-long campaign for a public pool in the town was revived.

A site, close to the Green Britain Centre, has already been identified for the project, which includes a gym, both a covered terrace and covered entry point to the water, plus a tiered landscaping and viewing area.

The scheme was initially estimated to cost around £1.5 million to complete.

Around £17,000 has so far been raised via a GoFundMe page set up to generate funds for the cause.

Group chairman Carolyn Watts said: “The meeting was well attended with plenty of enthusiasm about making the dream of a pool for Swaffham become a reality.

“The people of Swaffham have been campaigning for a pool in the town for more than 50 years.

“The group are in need of volunteers to help raise the profile of the campaign, especially someone with the skills to be a publicity officer.”

Anyone interested in getting involved is asked to visit the Swaffham Swimming Pool Facebook page or the Build Swaffham Swimming Pool page at www.gofundme.com.