Help us name and shame North Wootton vandals, says parish council chairman

Community leaders have appealed for the public’s help to name, shame and prosecute those responsible for a wave of vandalism and anti-social behaviour in their village.

Police say incident levels in North Wootton are “significantly low” compared to the rest of the Lynn area.

But parish councillors have vowed to make the culprits pay for the damage, if they are caught.

The council’s chairman, Dorothy Pulsford-Harris, said: “We’re getting totally fed up with the whole thing.

“We’re very proud of the village and we try to keep it nice.

“It’s really disheartening to see the bus shelter has been damaged or we’ve had windows broken in the phone box.”

Although the village has faced problems with anti-social behaviour for some time, the situation appears to be coming to a head following a number of incidents in recent days.

On Monday, officials discovered that the noticeboard on the bus shelter in Priory Lane had been ripped away, only days after it was last repaired.

A recently-installed litter bin had also been ripped away from its fixings and thrown across the road.

The village’s children’s play area was also damaged over the bank holiday weekend.

Young people are thought to be responsible for the damage, though Mrs Pulsford-Harris admitted they did not know whether they lived in the village or not.

But she added: “The money for these repairs is coming from the parish council so, if they live in the village, it’s their parents who are paying for it through the precept.

“If we know who they are, their parents will be getting the bill. It’s as simple as that.

“It might make parents think what are their youngsters doing late at night. Are they aware of where their children are?”

Former police officer Paul Kerry, who now runs his own business, said he had offered his services to the council free of charge to carry out some of the repairs, but could not do so every time.

He said: “What these individuals don’t seem to realise is this impacts on the facilities available to residents and the costs will have to be recovered.”

Although police are said to be aware of the incidents, senior officers say only 10 cases of anti-social behaviour and four crimes have been reported in the past three months.

Inspector Paul Garrard, of Lynn police, said: “This number is significantly low.

“I appreciate that the perception may be somewhat different. However I would like to reassure the residents of and visitors to North Wootton that the area is a pleasant place to live and visit, with exceptionally low levels of anti-social behaviour and associated crime.

“Local officers are fully committed to ensuring that this continues and are dedicated to both preventative and investigative policing in order to achieve this.”