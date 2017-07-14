Helpers needed for Old Hunstanton beach clean

Help is needed for a beach clean-up at Old Hunstanton Beach and volunteers can look forward to free trip to the Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary to say thanks.

The shoreline tidy-up will be held on Sunday (July 16) at 10.30am, and the team from Hunstanton Sea Life urgently need the help of the public.

Volunteers in the past who have taken part in the beach clean-up have discovered fishing equipment, rope and bottles alongside other items.

Hunstanton Sea Life Trust champion Adam Makinson said: “Debris on our beaches is a problem, much of it ends up in the sea where it can become a serious hazard for marine life.

“Plastic bags are a serious problem for sea turtles, for example they can mistake them for jellyfish and swallow them.

“Discarded fishing line, netting and even the plastic rings you get around packs of beer can end up around the limbs or neck of seals and cause them serious injuries.”

Beach cleaners should register via the Sea Life Hunstanton website, or you can just turn up.

The team is meeting at the bottom of Old Hunstanton Cliff car park and they recommend volunteers should wear sturdy footwear and appropriate clothing.

Anyone under the age of 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Contact Adam Makinson on 01485 533576 to volunteer.