Heritage day classic cars coming to King’s Lynn

Simply because the Bank Holiday weekend is behind us and it’s September 1st today, it does not mean there’s not much to do here in West Norfolk; quite the opposite!

The Heritage Day booklet is now out detailing all the great events going on during Sunday, September 10, including the fantastic display of all those classic cars and a free vintage bus service. The Civic Society has to be my ‘club or society’ of the week for all they do to make this very special day a success!

l A reminder it’s almost time again for the newly formed Poetry group in Lynn to meet. Tomorrow between 2 and 4pm at The Marriott’s Warehouse Trust is the meeting place and the theme of the event is: God. Come and discuss already published poems and enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments! A modest fee is charged, and meetings are held on the first Saturday of the month.

l I notice special fun is lined up for all at Halloween time, then follows a Christmas Grotto and Bauble Trail in December − how do they come up with all these cool themes and ideas? Keep a look out for further details in due course.

l Moving over to Hunstanton now, I always recommend paying a visit to The Princess Theatre and I notice of special interest is a live broadcast from London’s Royal Festival Hall by John le Carré entitled: An Evening with George Smiley on Thursday, September 7.

The streaming starts with a Pre-Show at 7.45pm, curtain up at 8pm. The famous author talks about his career and the bespectacled spy George Smiley, his great creation.

l Another live cinema streaming I will not forget to attend (as it falls on my birthday!), is Benedict Cumberbatch in The National Theatre Production of ‘Hamlet’, showing on the evening of October 5; Lynn’s Majestic included, no doubt!

l There is a chance to enjoy engaging with local wildlife in Hunstanton and learn about birdwatching if you meet by the Salad Bowl Cafe in the Heritage Gardens at 7pm on Tuesday, September, 5. There is a fee of £1.

It’s got to be an enjoyable evening if the RSPB are involved. The session is suitable for ‘twitchers’ and beginners alike.

l The Sandringham Game and Country Fair is held on Saturday and Sunday, September, 9 and 10, between 10am and 6pm at The Sandringham Estate.

It’s a fantastic family day out in FIVE action packed arenas. Get involved with the animals, country sports, craft village, steam area, chainsaw carving and more! For tickets phone: 01283 820 548; or visit: www.sandringhamgame andcountryfair.co.uk

l Tomorrow between 10am and noon a “coffee morning with a difference” will be held at The Church Rooms at St. Faith’s Church, Gaywood.

The refreshments are provided by local traders including Smiths the Bakers and Bowers the Butchers.

The coffee morning is free to attend but monies raised will go toward the general upkeep of the church building.

l The latest exhibition at The GroundWork Gallery, Purfleet Street, Lynn is entitled ‘Bird on Bird’, but this finishes on September 10, so get along ‘ASAP’.

l Details of The True’s Talks now starting at True’s’ Yard Fisherfolk Museum are now available and a new exhibition starts today. Next Friday a Day Workshop entitled ‘A Medieval Encounter’ is being held between 10am and 3pm, call 01553 770479 for a ticket!

l There’s plenty of live music to be heard at our local churches, halls and stately homes. Keep an eye on this column!