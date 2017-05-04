Heritage makeover unveiled at Downham Market Railway Station

The results of a £64,000 investment have been unveiled at Downham Railway Station.

The improvements to the Grade II listed station, which has been restored and painted in the red, blue and white livery of the former Network Southeast brand, were officially marked on Friday.

Liz Truss MP at Downham Market Train Station with Great Northern and Red Heritage Trust officials. LtoR, Andrew Sidgwick (Programme Manager Great Northern), MP Liz Truss, Colin Sampson, (Fen Line Users Association), Chris Green (Former Head of Network Southeast and now also Railway Heritage Trust),

The formal ceremony saw officials gather to celebrate the completion of the work, funded by Great Northern and the Rail Heritage Trust.

Great Northern passenger services director Stuart Cheshire said: “Downham is now the second of our Norfolk stations to undergo a heritage refresh after Lynn had a 1950s inspired makeover in 2014.

“Once again, I think the results look fantastic and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved here with the Railway Heritage Trust.”

The refresh saw close cooperation with West Norfolk Council and the Fen Line Users’ Association, and has included painting the booking hall, platform canopies, waiting facilities, and more.

Liz Truss MP at Downham Market Train Station with Great Northern and Red Heritage Trust officials. LtoR, Colin Sampson, (Fen Line Users Association), Chris Green (Former Head of Network Southeast and now also Railway Heritage Trust), MP Liz Truss, Andrew Sidgwick (Programme Manager Great Northern)

Conservative candidate for the South West Norfolk seat Liz Truss said she was “delighted” to see the investment.

She said: “With passenger numbers increasing, and South West Norfolk proving to be an extremely attractive location for business and home owners, I am sure the refurbished heritage look will prove to be a great success.”

Chris Green of the Railway Heritage Trust said: “The improvement works have blended its Victorian heritage with modern waiting rooms and toilets, and a touch of its colourful Network Southeast heritage.”