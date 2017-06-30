Heroes come out in force for King’s Lynn charity fun run

Batman, Superwoman and Wonderwoman were all spotted at The Walks in Lynn at the weekend, and it wasn’t to fight crime.

People of all ages came in their droves to take part in West Norfolk charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers superhero fun run on Saturday.

Scotty's Little Soldiers Superhero run and fun day. LtoR - Luke West Ethan West (18mths), Charlotte Deptford (10) and Emily Deptford

The fun run raised around £2,500 for the charity, which supports children and young people who have lost a parent whilst serving in the British Armed Forces.

Charity founder Nikki Scott said: “We had a fantastic day on Saturday and it was brilliant to see so many different superheroes out to support the charity.

“Luckily, the weather was good so spirits were high. Armed Forces Day is always an emotional day for us as we celebrate our lost loved ones.

“It’s fantastic to see just how much local support we have in Lynn and the children certainly enjoyed the day.”

Participants of the one-mile run were encouraged to don their favourite superhero costume.

Everyone who took part received a special superhero medal, and those who raised £50 or more, or £250 or more, were awarded with Scotty’s merchandise.

The event, which coincided with Armed Forces Day, was also a family fun day.

Those attending were able to enjoy an array of games, displays, stalls, food and inflatables at The Walks.

Scotty's Little Soldiers Superhero run and fun day. Caped crusaders Ashley Tucker and daughter Katie Tucker (5).

Nikki founded Scotty’s Little Soldiers in 2010 – a year after her husband Lee was killed whilst serving in Afghanistan.

The charity has since grown to support almost 300 children across the UK who have lost a parent in the armed forces.

Nikki said: “On a more personal note for me it was great to see the guys from Lee’s regiment.

“They went out of their way to volunteer and help out with the kids which is amazing and I want to thank them for that.”

To find out more about what the charity does, visit: www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk.

Scotty's Little Soldiers Superhero run and fun day. One daredevil tries the RAF Regiment stand climbing wall.

