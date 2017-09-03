High class of vehicles at Swaffham classic car show

More than 60 classic cars parked up at Swaffham Recreation Ground on Sunday, attracting hundreds of motor vehicle enthusiasts to their car show.

The Classic Car event and Family Fun Day, which was organised by Swaffham Town Council, aimed to raise funds for improvements to the town’s recreation ground.

Classic car and family fun day at the Swaffham recreation ground Some of the many cars lined up on display at the show

Swaffham Lions member, Dennis Tallon, said: “The event was very well attended and it was a fantastic day. There were around 60 classic cars at show as well as a car boot and charity stalls.

“I was on of the judges and it was really hard to pick a winner of the show, there was such a high class of vehicles there.

“I’d say that everyone who came along had a lovely time and enjoyed the classic cars.”