High Court battle over Lynn firm’s crematorium plan

A fresh legal challenge has begun to stop a Lynn funeral firm from building a new crematorium.

Thornalley Funeral Services was given planning permission to develop a site in Scoulton by Breckland district council last December.

But Sutton Coldfield-based Dignity Funerals, which has its own plans to build a crematorium near Weeting, has gone to the High Court in London to get that permission overturned.

They claim the council had not properly considered its proposal.

Although the legal battle is between Dignity and the council, Thornalley is listed on court papers as an interested party, though it is not taking part in the case itself.

Dignity, which is of the biggest providers of funeral services in the UK, claims the council wrongly failed to consider their proposals when it approved the Thornalley proposal.

Setting out his clients’ case at a hearing on Wednesday, James Strachan QC, for Dignity, told the judge that the council had a “duty” to consider their “specific alternative” to the Thornalley scheme.

However, lawyers for the council said they were under no obligation to consider Dignity’s plans.

They said that not only had Dignity had not yet applied for planning permission for their crematorium, but that they had also failed to give the council enough information about their proposals.

There argued there was insufficient detail provided for the council to form an opinion about their scheme.

The case is being heard by one of the country’s top judges, Mr Justice Holgate.

When the legal argument ends he is expected, because of the complexity of some of the legal argument, to reserve judgment to give it in writing at a later date.