High Sheriff of Norfolk honours volunteer work

The High Sheriff of Norfolk, James Bagge, is to honour the work of volunteers at an invite-only event on Thursday.

And he is preparing to host a ‘Celebration of Volunteering’ garden party on Thursday, to thank them for all their hard work.

He said: “A High Sheriff adopts a theme for their year and I chose to focus on those who give up their time to help others, volunteers.

“I am hosting a garden party in St Nicholas’ Chapel to celebrate their work. I chose to do it at St Nicholas’ because we are expecting some 250 guests and it is, of course, a magnificent venue.

“I definitely have old family connections with the site as well because members of my family are buried under it.”

Providing an example of somebody who has given up their time to help someone else, Mr Bagge spoke of a woman who cares for her disabled son six-days a week, and on her “relief day” volunteers at her local hospital.

He continued to talk about how the woman has volunteered her time at the hospital for more than 40-years, receiving nothing back “than just knowing that her time has helped someone else”.

“This woman is a wonderful example of those who I will be celebrating on Thursday. I also heard about a woman who volunteered at SOS Bus Norwich and she actually met her husband there,” said Mr Bagge.

“These people give up their time to help others and expect nothing back in return, I think that is wonderful and we need to recognise and celebrate their work.”

“In most cases, volunteers receive a sense of self-satisfaction in knowing that they have done something nice for someone else.

“So, volunteering really does benefit both parties, those who are receiving help and those who are donating their time.”

The High Sheriff of Norfolk’s Celebration of Volunteering is set to take place at St Nicholas’ Chapel on Thursday, from 6pm to 8.30pm.

It is an invitation-only event.