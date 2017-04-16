High Sheriff opens new Lynn Citizens Advice office

The new office of Lynn’s Citizens Advice (CAB) branch has been formally opened by the new High Sheriff of Norfolk, James Bagge, pictured above, centre.

Group volunteers moved into their new home at Hanse House last month, having been temporarily housed in Hospital Walk since last summer.

The branch offers help and advice on relationships, consumer goods and services, debt, housing, family and health.

A New Horizons scheme, which provides home visits for isolated people who need help to get online, into employment and with managing money, is also housed at the new office.

Civic leaders, including borough council leader Brian Long, back second left, and deputy mayor Carol Bower, front right, joined acting CAB chief executive David Potten, second right, for the opening ceremony on Thursday.

Holding the celebration cake, front, are New Horizons coach Sharon Pryde and advice co-ordinator Susan Williams. MLNF17PM04102