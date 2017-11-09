Hilgay and Ten Mile Bank pupils put their best shoeboxes forward for children in poverty

Students at Hilgay and Ten Mile Bank Riverside Academies have got into the festive spirit early this year by filling shoeboxes for children living in poverty.

More than 40 boxes have been donated through the schools and the community, co-ordinated by parent governor of the schools, Kit King.

Some of the many boxes will be sent via the charity Samaritan’s Purse for their Operation Christmas Child appeal.

Organiser Hilda Bungay has thanked all of the children who have put together shoeboxes for their generosity.

Pictured are some of the schools’ pupils with headteacher Sarah Turner.

Photo: SUBMITTED.