Hilgay books bonanza

It started off with two boxes of books and has become a best seller for a string of good causes around West Norfolk.

For more than 30 years Hilgay has been home to the famous bi-annual charity book sale.

Since it was first held, more than £100,000 has been raised for charities.

This year’s first sale, at Hilgay Village Hall on Sunday, proved no different, raising a fantastic total of £3,513 for Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

Organiser Ali Dent said: “It was a bit quiet to start with but I think people went to the yard sale in the village first before making their way here.

“I was speaking to someone who has lived in King’s Lynn for 30 years who didn’t realise how good the sale is. This was the first one they’d been to and they said they will come back.

“Every week we’ve had customers bringing books into the shop and it has just grown from there. We sold paperbacks for a £1, hardbacks for £1.25, held a raffle and received several donations.

“I’d like to thank Lesley Dent who put hours of work into the event.”

The next sale, which will be held on a date to be confirmed in October, will raise money for the Motor Neurone Association.

Hilgay’s next big day will be the village’s annual raft race on Sunday, July 16, with proceeds from the event being split between Guide Dogs for the Blind and Dementia Care.