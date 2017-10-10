Hilgay butchers gearing up for book sale

Butchers, Ali and Des Dent, are not only selling meat but now introducing another fantastic charity book sale and yard sale in Hilgay on Sunday, October 15, from 10am to 4pm, to fundraise for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The association raises awareness of the fatal and rapidly progressive disease which affect the nerves in the brain and spinal cord that control movement. The disease is incurable, but funds raised at Hilgay will offer Care or Quality of Life Grants to local people with MND and provide a range of support, such as funding complementary therapies to help relieve the symptoms.

Mrs Jane Lewis, chair of the Lynn fundraising committee said: “These well-known local events now attract hundreds from Cambridge and Ely to King’s Lynn and from all over West Norfolk.

“Many people know cousins Ali and Des from the raft races to book sales they organise twice a year, raising many thousands of pounds for local charities for over 30 years.”

Des and Ali are pictured with books for the sale.