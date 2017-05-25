Hillington man, 20, loses appeal over sex crimes sentence

A teenager who terrorised a vulnerable schoolgirl online - demanding that she call him “master” – has lost his bid to have his sentence cut.

Connor Hibberd, now 20, of Station Road, Hillington, was handed a four-year detention term after admitting five counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

The Norfolk youth was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court in October.

Condemned as a dangerous offender, he was also ordered to serve extra time on licence after his release.

His original hearing was told that Hibbert, then 17, had got his 14-year-old victim to carry out degrading sex acts online for his pleasure.

A relationship of domination evolved in which Hibberd “demanded that she address him as master”.

The case reached the Appeal Court on Tuesday as Hibberd challenged his sentence, claiming it was far too tough. His legal team argued he had wrongly been branded dangerous.

But Mr Justice Warby, sitting with Lady Justice Sharp and Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, ruled it was fair.

He said Hibberd was a “very bright” young man who had shown remorse. But he had displayed a high degree of “cruel and manipulative behaviour” toward a helpless girl.

“The sentencing judge had an ample basis for concluding that Hibberd posed a substantial risk of further offending”, said the judge. His crimes involved “prolonged abuse over two separate periods”.