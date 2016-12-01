Hinstanton switch-on brings out the crowds

There were morris men, there were panto stars and of course there were loads of lovely lights as Hunstanton had its big Christmas switch on Sunday.

The Hunstanton Christmas Cracker was centred on The Green and it was a whole day of fun for the family. Switching the Christmas Lights on was the main man himself, Father Christmas and he was aided in the task by some of the cast of the Princess Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk. There were stalls inside the town hall and fairground rides, games and carol singing in the streets, plus a rock choir to keep people entertained. Entertainer AJ Wild and Wacky was the fun MC for an event that brought out the crowds in force.

Hunstanton Christmas Lights Switch ON. ANL-161127-215128009

Hunstanton Christmas Lights Switch ON. Pictured Switching the Christmas Lights on are Farther Christmas with some of the cast of the Pricess Theartre Production of Jack and The Beanstalk. ANL-161127-215304009