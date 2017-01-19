Historian joins Queen for Sandringham WI meeting

Historian Lucy Worsley has been revealed as the guest speaker for the Queen’s annual visit to the Sandringham and West Newton branch of the Women’s Institute (WI) this afternoon (Thursday, January 19).

Ms Worsley, who is chief curator for Historic Royal Palaces, joins members of the WI at West Newton Village Hall for the traditional royal visit.

The Queen, who is the branch’s president, spends time with the group each year, having joined the voluntary organisation in 1943, when she was still Princess Elizabeth.

During the meeting, the Queen traditionally addresses members then presents them with competition prizes before the guest speaker entertains.

The monarch is due to arrive at the village hall in the next hour, at around 3pm.