Historic hall hosts guild induction

A guild of stonemasons which can trace its origins back to the days of William the Conqueror has held an induction ceremony for its newest members in Lynn.

Officials of the Guild of St Stephen and St George, pictured above, formally welcomed its newest members at an event known as the call to the guild, which was held in Lynn’s Trinity Guildhall on Thursday.

The organisation, which is based in Norwich, is currently training eight young people in a seven-year apprenticeship as stonemasons and plans to recruit another 40 future masons and assistants across the county over the next decade.

A number of honorary members were also inducted into the guild at the ceremony, including Steve Bielby, clerk of works at York Minster and author Michael Rimmer. MLNF17AF06215