Historic hotel in Lynn on the market for £390,000

A historic hotel in Lynn town centre has been put on the market for £390,000.

Tudor Rose Hotel, on St Nicholas Street, which is just off Tuesday Market Place, has seen millions walk through its doors since it was built in the 16th century but is now up for sale.

The Grade II listed two storey property has been put the on the market for £390,000 by Fleurets, a Cambridge-based agents.

The agents said: “The Tudor Rose Hotel provides a rare opportunity to acquire an established hotel.

“We believe that recently the business has been lightly traded by the former owner but feel that there is tremendous potential, particularly to improve the food, bar and accommodation sales.

“Growth in the area is inevitable as the regeneration of King’s Lynn is one of the highest priorities in the borough council’s corporate strategy.”

The 14-bedroom hotel is said to be haunted by the ghost of a bride who was supposedly stabbed to death by her husband on her wedding day in the hotel.

Guests claim to have seen a woman in a long white dress walking around room seven, and others claim to have heard her walking elsewhere around the hotel.

The agents added: “The Tudor Rose Hotel is located in the centre of the historic market town of King’s Lynn, close to Tuesday Market Place, public car parks and the main shopping thoroughfare.

“The hotel is an ideal base from which to explore the extensive Norfolk Coastal areas, and Sandringham House and Holkham Hall are both within easy travelling distance.

“An imposing Grade II listed two storey property constructed of timber frame and brick under pitch tile roof.

“There are 14 letting bedrooms, one family, two double, five twin and six single. Eleven of the bedrooms have full en-suite facilities.

“The main part of the building is believed to be of early 16th century origin with a jetted façade in part.”