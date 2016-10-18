Historic King’s Lynn buildings need volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help run some of Lynn’s most historic buildings – and there are a huge range of roles available.

A variety of positions are available for heritage volunteers at six of the town’s most visited attractions.

These are: Stories of Lynn, True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum, King’s Lynn Borough Archives, St Nicholas’ Chapel, Red Mount Chapel and South Gate.

Heritage volunteers could find themselves transcribing historical documents, guiding visitors round the hidden wonders of ancient buildings, conserving artefacts at a museum, and more.

A spokeswoman for West Norfolk Council said: “Volunteering is ideal for students, those looking to gain new skills, people new to the area, retired people or people who are interested in local heritage and want to give back.”

Full training will be given, so experience is not essential.

The spokeswoman added: “All volunteers need to have is enthusiasm, and some free time. Whether people are knowledgeable about Lynn’s history, or just keen to learn more, volunteering is a great way to bring communities together through local history.”

Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, borough council cabinet member for Culture, Heritage and Health, said: “If you’re interested in Lynn’s wonderful heritage, why not consider volunteering?

“It’s a great way to learn new skills, meet people, and find out more about our town’s past. Volunteers do a fantastic job throughout the year, and on special occasions like Heritage Open Day, helping us open our historic buildings to visitors more often. If you can give up even a small amount of your spare time, there’s a role for you.”

To volunteer as a steward guide at Red Mount Chapel or South Gate, contact Bob Price on bob.price@west-norfolk.gov.uk

If you are interested in volunteering at St Nicholas’ Chapel – many different roles including visitor welcome steward, conservation cleaner, events assistant and tour guide are available – please contact Vicky Etheridge on 07545 203617 or v.etheridge@thecct.org.uk

To volunteer at Stories of Lynn or the Borough Archives, contact Ruth Farnan on 01553 669287 for information on the roles as steward guide, learning volunteer, or to help with historical documents.

Volunteer roles as front of house, tearoom, research, tour guides, publication, and more, are available at True’s Yard. Contact Lindsey Bavin on 01553 770479 or info@truesyard.co.uk.